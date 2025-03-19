Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt On Somalia President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 02:00 AM

UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist assassination attempt on Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in several deaths and injuries to innocent people.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

Sheikh Shakhboot expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Somalia, and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Condemnation UAE United Arab Emirates Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

21 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

1 hour ago
 UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, ..

UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al ..

UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents cr ..

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General

2 hours ago
 Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al ..

Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation ..

2 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza S ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Dozens of people trapped under rubble in Israeli a ..

Dozens of people trapped under rubble in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attac ..

Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attacks for hostile states

2 hours ago
 Inaugural Dubai AI Week to feature third edition o ..

Inaugural Dubai AI Week to feature third edition of Machines Can See AI Summit

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

2 hours ago
 MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Progr ..

MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East