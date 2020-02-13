UrduPoint.com
UAE Strongly Condemns Attack In Northeastern Nigeria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that killed several people and injured numerous others in northeastern Nigeria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.

