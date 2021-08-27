UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Attack Near Kabul Airport

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that has left dozens of civilians killed and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"The UAE is closely and painstakingly following up on the latest developments in the Republic of Afghanistan and reaffirms the necessity of ensuring immediate stability and security there," added the statement, noting that the UAE is standing by the fraternal people of Afghanistan under the current circumstances.

