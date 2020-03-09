UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Strongly Condemns Attack On Sudanese Prime Minister's Motorcade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Minister's motorcade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned today's attack on the motorcade of Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, in Khartoum.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's support and solidarity with Sudan during this transitional period to ensure stability, security and fulfilment of the Sudanese people's aspirations.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Condemnation UAE Khartoum Sudan Criminals All

Recent Stories

Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Brunei Registers 1st Coronavirus Case - Reports

2 minutes ago

Cyprus reports first 2 coronavirus cases, all EU s ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit cruise ship to dock in Oakland around 19 ..

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS cancels mediation mission to troubled Guine ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.