UAE strongly condemns attack on WFP convoy in Congo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the cowardly attack that targeted a convoy of the UN World food Programme (WFP) near Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Italian ambassador to the DRC and two other people were killed during the attack.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and fully rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.