UAE Strongly Condemns Attacks On Displacement Camps, Relief Groups Near El Fasher In Sudan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 07:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the armed attacks on the Zamzan and Abu Shouk camps near El Fasher in Darfur and the targeting of relief groups and humanitarian staff operating in the area. These attacks resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries to innocent people in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) strongly condemned all acts of violence against humanitarian workers who dedicate their lives to serving those in need. The Ministry reiterated that the targeting of humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which ensures the protection of medical, relief and rescue personnel, and emphasized the importance of respecting and safeguarding these workers to ensure they are not made targets in times of conflict.
Moreover, the Ministry called on all parties - who have shown no regard for the extent of suffering endured by the Sudanese people - to respect their commitments under international law and the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.
The UAE stressed the need to implement immediate steps to protect civilians and facilitate the urgent and unhindered access of essential humanitarian aid through all available means.
The Ministry reaffirmed that no entity should have the right to arbitrarily challenge lifesaving assistance, highlighting that the weaponization of relief work and humanitarian aid is a condemned act. In this regard, the UAE calls on the UN to prevent warring parties from using humanitarian aid for military or political purposes.
The Ministry underscored the UAE’s steadfast and unwavering dedication to reinforce all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, highlighting the importance of an immediate ceasefire. The UAE remains committed to supporting all endeavors to address this catastrophic crisis and to work alongside regional and international partners to ensure stability and peace for the people of Sudan.
