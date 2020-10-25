UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the bomb attack that targeted an educational centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Saturday that resulted in the death and wounding of innocent civilians.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed concern over escalating violence in Afghanistan during the past weeks. It also expressed hope that peace would prevail in Afghanistan in order to stop the bloodshed of innocent people, advance comprehensive development, and achieve prosperity for its friendly people.

It emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.