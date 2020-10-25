UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Strongly Condemns Bomb Attack In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the bomb attack that targeted an educational centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Saturday that resulted in the death and wounding of innocent civilians.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed concern over escalating violence in Afghanistan during the past weeks. It also expressed hope that peace would prevail in Afghanistan in order to stop the bloodshed of innocent people, advance comprehensive development, and achieve prosperity for its friendly people.

It emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul UAE Criminals All

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund develops cooperation with Western Africa ..

31 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE helps world stem polio amid virus

46 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 42.4 million

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.