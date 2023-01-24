UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Burning Of A Copy Of Holy Quran In Netherlands

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security in contravention of human and moral values ​​and principles.

The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.

