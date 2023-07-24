Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Burning Of Copy Of Holy Quran In Denmark

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by extremists in the Kingdom of Denmark. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Danish government to take responsibility to stop these actions.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of monitoring hate speech that negatively impact peace and security. Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its rejection of the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts.

The Ministry underscored the UAE's rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry reaffirmed that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace between peoples.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the international community needs to work together to reaffirm a commitment to upholding the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. The Ministry emphasised that these principles should be promoted and implemented to achieve your stability and sustainable development.

Related Topics

UAE Denmark All Government

Recent Stories

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

4 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

4 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

5 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

6 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

6 hours ago
Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

8 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

8 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East