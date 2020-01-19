UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Strongly Condemns Car Bomb Attack In Somalia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned a car bomb attack in the town of Afgoye, Somalia, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and completely contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack UAE Car Criminals All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 19, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon protesters lob traffic signs, branches at ..

11 hours ago

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

11 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for resolving ME situation by ..

11 hours ago

Dr Zafar Mirza for automation of public health sup ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.