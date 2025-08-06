- Home
UAE Strongly Condemns, Denounces Storming Of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; Warns Against Escalation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 01:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, alongside settlers, under the protection of the Israeli police, considering it a provocative escalation and an unacceptable act of extremism.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn these hostile acts, and hold all those involved accountable, particularly ministers and officials within the Israeli government.
The UAE affirmed that the continued attacks by Israeli extremists and their incitement to hatred and violence constitute a systematic extremist campaign that not only targets the brotherly Palestinian people but also threatens social peace, and risks further escalation.
Furthermore, the UAE emphasised the need to respect the historical and legal status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque, ensure the protection of all holy sites, and uphold the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in overseeing the endowments and managing the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
