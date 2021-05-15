UrduPoint.com
UAE Strongly Condemns Explosion At Kabul Mosque

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the explosion that targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its utter denunciation of these criminal acts and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, which aim to undermine security and stability and contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

