UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil field

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack carried out by Houthi drones on the Shaybah Oil Field in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today that it strongly condemns this terrorist act, which aims at destabilising security and stability and poses a grave threat to the world's energy supply.

The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with the Kingdom's government and people, affirming support of all measures taken by Saudi authorities to secure the country's security and stability, as well as any actions taken in the face of extremism and terrorism.

The security of the United Arab Emirates and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered as a threat to the security and stability system in the UAE, the Foreign Ministry added.