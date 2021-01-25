UAE strongly condemns Houthi missile targeting Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia's attempts to target civilian areas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a missile intercepted by Saudi air defences.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday, the UAE renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."

The ministry re-affirmed that the UAE considers this attack "new evidence of terrorist groups' endeavours to undermine security and stability in the region."