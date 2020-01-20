UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Strongly Condemns Houthi Mosque Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Houthi missile attack against a mosque in Yemen's Marib Province, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE''s utter condemnation of the criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Condemnation Yemen UAE Marib United Arab Emirates Criminals Mosque All

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

31 minutes ago

Former Catalan Police Chiefs Stand Trial in Spain ..

4 minutes ago

Man, woman die in Mastung road accident in Quetta

4 minutes ago

Three including two brothers killed in separate in ..

4 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam terms human rights violations in held ..

4 minutes ago

1,00000 saplings to be planted in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.