- Home
- Middle East
- UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including parts of Occupied Pal ..
UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Accounts’ Publishing Of Alleged Maps Including Parts Of Occupied Palestinian Territory, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the publishing of an alleged “historic Israel” map by official accounts affiliated with the government of Israel, which include parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, considering this as a deliberate effort to expand the occupation and a blatant violation and contravention of international law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all provocative practices aimed at altering the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and all measures in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which threaten further escalation and tensions, and impede endeavours to achieve peace and stability in the region.
Furthermore, the Ministry underscored the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
The Ministry reiterated its call on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities to enhance peace and security by resolving long-standing issues and conflicts in the region.
The Ministry also stressed that regional peace is essential to reinforcing pillars of sustainable stability and security, and fulfilling the aspirations of its people for comprehensive development and dignity.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including parts of Occupied Pal ..24 seconds ago
-
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah29 seconds ago
-
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 202537 seconds ago
-
Erth Zayed Philanthropies commits $40 million to support environmental, sustainable development prog ..16 minutes ago
-
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 202530 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services30 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-tech business into Esw ..31 minutes ago
-
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food security46 minutes ago
-
Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital within Operation Chivalro ..1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Economy launches programme to enhance professional skills in DNFBP sectors1 hour ago
-
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems2 hours ago