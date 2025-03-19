Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Strip

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 12:03 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that led to the deaths and injuries of hundreds of Palestinians, which constitutes a breach of the ceasefire agreement reached in January.

The UAE warns of the consequences of any military escalation which threatens to cause further loss of innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE has called on the international community to undertake urgent steps to halt escalation, affirming the importance of implementing immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire and safeguard civilians.

The UAE reiterated the importance of putting an end to life-threatening punitive measures, restoring electricity, opening crossings, and facilitating the urgent, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. The UAE further stressed the necessity of resuming the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Furthermore, the Ministry warned that the continuous Israeli airstrikes on civilians and residential areas will lead to escalating the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and a regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension, and instability.

