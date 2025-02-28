Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks On Syrian Territory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 01:15 AM

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that these attacks are in violation and contravention of international law, particularly the “Agreement of Disengagement” signed between Israel and Syria in 1974.

The Ministry underscored the UAE’s categorial rejection of such practices which threaten further escalation, exacerbate tensions in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.

Related Topics

Syria Israel UAE United Arab Emirates Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

4 minutes ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

34 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

34 minutes ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

1 hour ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

1 hour ago
 Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalit ..

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in i ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exh ..

Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East