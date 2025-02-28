UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks On Syrian Territory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 01:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that these attacks are in violation and contravention of international law, particularly the “Agreement of Disengagement” signed between Israel and Syria in 1974.
The Ministry underscored the UAE’s categorial rejection of such practices which threaten further escalation, exacerbate tensions in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.
