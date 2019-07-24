UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palestinian buildings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) The UAE has vehemently condemned the demolition by Israeli occupation authority of Palestinian buildings in the district of Wadi al Hummus, in the occupied Jerusalem.

''The UAE strongly condemns these acts of forced migration, which violate the international law,'' said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement affirmed the UAE's rejection of the criminal acts which breach the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.