UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' Burning Of Kamal Adwan Hospital In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 11:04 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and the forced evacuation of patients and medical personnel.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE's categorical rejection of this heinous act that violates international humanitarian law, and the systematic and deplorable destruction of the remaining health system in the Strip.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law, including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.
The Ministry expressed its deep concern over the exacerbating humanitarian crisis in the Strip, which threatens further loss of civilian lives, warning against the perilous humanitarian catastrophe.
The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.
