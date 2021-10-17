UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Kandahar Mosque Blast In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the bomb attack on a mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar, which led to deaths and injuries of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

