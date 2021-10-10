UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the bomb attack on a mosque in the Afghan Province of Kunduz, which caused scores of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.