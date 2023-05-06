UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Mass Shootings In Serbia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 01:16 PM

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) The UAE strongly condemned the mass shootings that took place in Serbia that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian Government and people, as well as the families of the victims of these heinous crimes, extending its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

