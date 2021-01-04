UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attacks that targeted two villages in Niger near the border with Mali, which resulted in the death and injury of scores of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.