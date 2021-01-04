UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Strongly Condemns Niger Terror Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attacks that targeted two villages in Niger near the border with Mali, which resulted in the death and injury of scores of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Condemnation UAE Mali Niger Border Criminals All

Recent Stories

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

5 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

6 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.