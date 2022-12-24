UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In France

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 09:15 PM

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2022) The UAE strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted a number of people in central Paris, France on Friday, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of France and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

More Stories From Middle East

