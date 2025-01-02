Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In Montenegro

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident in Montenegro in an area northwest of the capital, Podgorica, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Montenegro, and with the families of the victims of this heinous criminal attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Condemnation UAE Podgorica United Arab Emirates Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

3 minutes ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

3 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

3 minutes ago
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donat ..

Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index ..

Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montene ..

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

5 minutes ago
 Belgium's renewable energy production declines for ..

Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016

5 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East