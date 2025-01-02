UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident in Montenegro in an area northwest of the capital, Podgorica, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Montenegro, and with the families of the victims of this heinous criminal attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.