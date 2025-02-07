Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 09:45 PM

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident at an educational centre in Orebro, Sweden, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Sweden, and with the families of the victims of this heinous criminal attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Condemnation UAE Sweden United Arab Emirates Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

5 minutes ago
 5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit fr ..

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..

19 minutes ago
 CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma ..

CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar

4 minutes ago
 NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals

NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals

4 minutes ago
 SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits po ..

SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits police Lines

4 minutes ago
 KLF 2025 kickoffs with vibrant inauguration ceremo ..

KLF 2025 kickoffs with vibrant inauguration ceremony

41 seconds ago
Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Pano ..

Leghari lauds publishing of 'Balochistan: Air Panoramas & Landscapes'

4 minutes ago
 RDA removes encroachments in Rattaamral area

RDA removes encroachments in Rattaamral area

4 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regardin ..

38 minutes ago
 IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating op ..

IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province

38 minutes ago
 UAE to invest billions in France AI data centre: p ..

UAE to invest billions in France AI data centre: presidency

43 seconds ago
 UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate f ..

UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' e ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East