UAE Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In Sweden
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident at an educational centre in Orebro, Sweden, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Ministry expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Sweden, and with the families of the victims of this heinous criminal attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
