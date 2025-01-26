UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting Of Saudi Hospital In El Fasher In Sudan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher in western Sudan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people, denouncing this as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reaffirmed the UAE’s position in calling for a peaceful solution to the conflict, an immediate ceasefire, and the non- targeting of civilians and civilian institutions, as well as the need to protect medical facilities, institutions and health sector workers, and ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.
Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan stressed the importance of all parties’ respecting their legal and humanitarian commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.
He underscored the need to undertake immediate steps to protect civilians and avoid exacerbating the humanitarian situation, stressing the importance of collective action to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.
Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan expressed his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly people of Sudan, and to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan1 minute ago
-
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition16 minutes ago
-
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 202416 minutes ago
-
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents1 hour ago
-
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigation of Antarctica1 hour ago
-
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 20242 hours ago
-
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals2 hours ago
-
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 20242 hours ago
-
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy2 hours ago
-
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy3 hours ago
-
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logistics services4 hours ago