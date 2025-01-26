Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting Of Saudi Hospital In El Fasher In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 05:15 PM

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of the Saudi hospital in El Fasher in western Sudan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people, denouncing this as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reaffirmed the UAE’s position in calling for a peaceful solution to the conflict, an immediate ceasefire, and the non- targeting of civilians and civilian institutions, as well as the need to protect medical facilities, institutions and health sector workers, and ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan stressed the importance of all parties’ respecting their legal and humanitarian commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.

He underscored the need to undertake immediate steps to protect civilians and avoid exacerbating the humanitarian situation, stressing the importance of collective action to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan expressed his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly people of Sudan, and to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured UAE Jeddah Saudi El Fasher Sudan United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

1 minute ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

1 hour ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

2 hours ago
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

2 hours ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

3 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East