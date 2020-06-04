UAE strongly condemns terror attack at mosque in Kabul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack that targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its utter denunciation of these criminal acts and its rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.