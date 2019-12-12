UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The UAE strongly condemned a suicide terror attack that targeted a medical facility under construction on Wednesday near Bagram Air Base, north of the Afghan capital Kabul.

''The UAE vehemently denounces these criminal acts and firmly rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that undermine security and stability and contravene religious and human values and principles,'' said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday.

The Ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.