UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Kabul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack that targeted a gathering in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and completely contravene all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of victims of this heinous crime while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

