UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In Southwestern Niger

6 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in southwestern Niger

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that left tens of people dead in southwestern Niger.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.

