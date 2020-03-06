UrduPoint.com
UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In Tunisia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Tunisia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack that targeted a security outpost near the US Embassy in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.

A security officer was killed and scores of civilians were injured in the attack.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday expressed the UAE's utter condemnation of these criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values.

The Ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

