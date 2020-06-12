UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the bomb attack that targeted a mosque in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul that resulted in the death and wounding of dozens of innocent civilians.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.