UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attack On Bus In Zabul, Eastern Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on bus in Zabul, eastern Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a bus in Zabul Province, eastern Afghanistan, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent civilians.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

