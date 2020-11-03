UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned a terror attack that targeted the Kabul University in Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday that resulted in the killing and wounding of scores of innocent civilians.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished the injured a speedy recovery.