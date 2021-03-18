UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 17th March 2021 (WAM) - The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attacks that targeted an area in Western Niger close to the country's border with Mali, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.