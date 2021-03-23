UrduPoint.com
UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attacks In Niger

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attacks that targeted south western Niger, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

