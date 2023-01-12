UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Afghan Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 04:45 PM

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan capital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place near the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Kabul, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Afghan people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

