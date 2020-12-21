ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

In a statement issued Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation the UAE strongly condemned the criminal act, and reiterated its rejection of terrorism and all violence aimed at undermining security and stability, in contravention of the most basic religious principles and human values.