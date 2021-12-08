UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Basra

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Basra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place near the Republican Hospital in the center of the Iraqi province of Basra, which resulted in scores of deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reaffirmed the UAE's utter denunciation of such criminal acts and all forms of terrorism and violence that threaten the region's security and stability and contravene humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery

