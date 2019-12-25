UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) ABU DHABI, 25th December, 2019 (WAM) - The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place north of Burkina Faso, which resulted in several deaths and the injury of numerous others.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation denounced such criminal acts and affirmed its principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability and contravene religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The statement also expressed the UAE’s condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished the injured a speedy recovery.