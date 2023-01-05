UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Somalia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Hiraan region, central Somalia, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

