UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Austrian capital Vienna, which claimed the lives of a number of people and wounded others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, wishing a quick recovery to those injured.