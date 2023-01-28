UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Jerusalem Synagogue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 02:45 AM

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusalem synagogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem, which resulted in a number of deaths and multiple injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Israel and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

More Stories From Middle East

