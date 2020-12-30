UrduPoint.com
UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Aden Airport

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:45 PM

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the airport of the interim Yemeni capital Aden during the arrival of members and ministers of the newly formed Yemeni Government to commence its duties in implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that attempts to target the Riyadh Agreement, through attacking the newly formed Yemeni Government, is a diabolic scheme aimed at undermining prospects of security and stability in Yemen and the region. The Ministry reiterated the importance of confronting these subversive attempts with all vigilance and determination.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these terror attacks and its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all religious and humanitarian principles and values.

The Ministry stressed that the continuation of such attacks highlights the nature of the dangers facing the region as a result of the Houthi coup, and the efforts of these militias' to undermine security and stability in the region. It further emphasised the determination of the Arab Coalition under the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and contribute to their stability and security.

