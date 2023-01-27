UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy In Tehran

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which resulted in one death and injury to several embassy staff.

The UAE stressed the obligation to protect diplomatic missions in accordance with the norms and charters that govern diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people, and to the family of the victim of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

