UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Base In Kenya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on military base in Kenya

He UAE has strongly condemned an attack carried out by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab on a military base hosting US forces in Lamu, northern Kenya, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned an attack carried out by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab on a military base hosting US forces in Lamu, northern Kenya, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability and completely contravene all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry also extended its condolences to the families of victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist UAE Lamu Kenya Criminals All

Recent Stories

 Female principal, owner found dead in school’s ..

5 minutes ago

EU Still Views Guaido as Parliament Speaker After ..

8 minutes ago

A day long event on "How far are we from achieving ..

8 minutes ago

16 arrested over gas refilling, power theft in Sar ..

8 minutes ago

Two men murdered in separate incident in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Schools reopen with low attendance in Muzaffargarh ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.