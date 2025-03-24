UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Mosque In Niger Village
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted
a mosque in a village located in southwestern Niger, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Niger, and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.
