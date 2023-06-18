UrduPoint.com

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting School In Uganda

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 12:15 PM

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2023) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a school in western Uganda, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Republic of Uganda and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Middle East

